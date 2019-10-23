Image copyright Police handout Image caption Lorraine Bream was found dead on the roof of a shopping centre in Southsea

The death of a 40-year-old woman found on the roof of a shopping centre in Portsmouth is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.

The body of Lorraine Bream from Southsea was found on the roof of the building on Palmerston Road on 16 September.

A 53-year-old man from Portsmouth arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.

Police said a file was being prepared for the coroner.