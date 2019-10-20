Image copyright Adam Lake Image caption Emergency services were called to the scene in King Arthurs Way at about 01:00 BST

A number of residents were asked to leave their homes after a van crashed into a gas substation causing a leak.

The gas main and a street light were damaged in the crash in King Arthurs Way, Andover, at about 01:00 BST, Hampshire Police said.

A 35-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and two drink-driving offences.

Resident Adam Lake said police set up a 100m exclusion zone and asked more than 20 people to leave their homes.

"As soon as you opened the door you could smell a very, very strong smell of gas," he said.

"So we got our two eight-year-old girls out of bed and went down to St Mary's Church."

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said all residents were back in their homes by 02:53.

Test Valley Borough Council leader Phil North said the damaged gas main and lamp post had since been fixed but the road remained closed.