A 17-year-old boy has been found guilty of shooting another teenager following a dispute over a fatal road accident.

Danny Stevens was left paralysed from the waist down after being shot in Blackwater, Hampshire, in 2018.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jurors found him not guilty of attempted murder following the trial at Winchester Crown Court.

The teenage defendant was a passenger in a car in which another teenager was killed in 2017, the court was told.

Mr Stevens blamed the defendant for either cowardice or for causing the death by running from the crash scene, the jury heard.

The "bad blood" led to physical altercations with the defendant's family, the court was told.

Mr Stevens, who was 17 at the time, was shot at a garage block in Hearsey Gardens on 10 February 2018.

The court was told witnesses heard screaming before two shots were fired and Mr Stevens shouted: "I am paralysed."

As he lay on the ground he swore at police officers who asked him to name the culprit and was afterwards silent on the issue, the jury heard.

The defendant, then aged 16, handed himself in at a police station the following day.

Sentencing is due to take place on 15 November at Bristol Crown Court.

The jury was unable to reach verdicts on two other defendants who were accused of assisting an offender.