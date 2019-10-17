Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Witnesses filmed the fire as it engulfed the building, which was under construction

Two boys arrested on suspicion of arson after a four-storey building in Southampton city centre was destroyed by fire will face no further action.

The large blaze broke out at a commercial property being built in St Mary Street, damaging neighbouring buildings on 26 March.

The boys, now aged 12 and 13, have been ruled out of inquiries.

Another 13-year-old boy remains under investigation while a 15-year-old boy was interviewed under caution.

The fire spread to all floors of the building

The fire started on the top floor of the vacant property and quickly engulfed the building.

More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze, which damaged several shops and homes but caused no injuries.

A neighbouring block of flats was evacuated as the roof caught fire.

Police said investigations into the suspected arson attack were ongoing.