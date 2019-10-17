Image copyright @mzpinkphotos / Facebook Image caption Dozens of protesters held a vigil outside the abattoir

Three people have been charged following a protest at an abattoir in Hampshire.

Members of Animal Rebellion gathered at the Newman's site in Farnborough, Hampshire, on Wednesday.

The group said its action was over the role of the animal industry in climate change, as well as animal welfare and conditions for abattoir workers.

The three accused are charged with obstruction or disruption of a person engaged in lawful activity.

Paulina Bytniewska, 21, of Bethnal Green, London; Hannah Frost, 18, of Forest Road, London; and Lukas Pfeil, 28, of Buchen, Germany, have been bailed to appear before Basingstoke magistrates on 31 October.

A further 15 people were given conditional cautions, police said.