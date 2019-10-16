Image caption Danny Stevens was shot at a garage block in Blackwater

A 17-year-old boy accused of shooting another teenager would not have risked harming his own father who was standing next to the victim, a court has heard.

Danny Stevens was left paralysed from the waist down after being shot in Blackwater, Hampshire, in 2018.

There were tensions between the teenagers after a fatal crash in 2017, Winchester Crown Court heard.

The defendant denies attempted murder and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Stevens, who was 17 at the time, was shot at a garage block in Hearsey Gardens on 10 February 2018.

The court has been told witnesses heard screaming before two shots were fired and Mr Stevens shouted: "I am paralysed."

'Irrational belief'

Richard Barraclough QC, defending, told the trial the defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons and was 16 at the time, would not have put his own father "at risk of death".

He said: "This was a real pistol... loaded with real bullets.

"The best evidence that [the defendant] was not or may not have been the shooter is that there is no way a son would aim... with the father he loves standing not just close by but up against the target."

He told the jury a description by a witness of the gunman did not match the defendant and she had failed to pick him out in a police identification procedure.

The barrister said his client, who had no previous convictions or cautions, wanted to be a policeman.

Mr Barraclough said the teenager had been a passenger in a car in which another teenager was killed in a crash in 2017.

He said Mr Stevens, a friend of the crash victim, had an "irrational belief" that the defendant had either caused the death or had left the teenage boy to die.

The trial continues.