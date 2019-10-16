Image copyright Vision Architects Image caption The developer plans to build retail warehouses with 490 car parking spaces and a petrol station

Plans to build a retail park on a football ground on the Isle of Wight have been given the go ahead.

St George's Park, home to Newport Football Club, is due to be demolished and the club relocated to a new stadium.

Developer South Coast Leisure plans to build three retail warehouses with 490 car parking spaces and a petrol station, creating 200 jobs.

Isle of Wight Council granted planning permission on Tuesday.

As part of planning conditions for the scheme, work will have to start within three years.

Image copyright Google Image caption The football ground, home to Newport FC, will be demolished and the club relocated to a new stadium

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), five members of the council's planning committee voted in favour of the plans, two voted against and two abstained.

Ward councillor for Newport Central, Julie Jones-Evans, said: "This is an abomination, it is against our regeneration policy. Our high streets are dying. We want to regenerate our town centre."

Following the vote, she resigned from the planning committee.

The council's planning team leader, Sarah Wilkinson, dismissed claims the new retail complex would have a significant impact on the town centre.

She said assessments had been carried out, showing it would only have a 4% impact.

Newport Football Club's new ground will be built on land off the racecourse roundabout in Whippingham.