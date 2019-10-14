Train passengers shine in diamond hunt

Image caption Tallulah Brown was travelling to the Isle of Wight with her fiance to celebrate their engagement

A bride-to-be has praised the kindness of train passengers who helped her find the lost diamond from her new engagement ring.

Tallulah Brown said it was a "moment of horror" when she saw the gem was missing as she travelled with her fiance Tom Allott, Anneka Rice's son.

They were going to Portsmouth on their way to the Isle of Wight to celebrate their engagement.

Miss Brown, from Suffolk, said a man found the stone by his feet.

The playwright and screenwriter said she alerted the train guard and he called for help over the loudspeaker.

Posting on Twitter, TV celebrity Ms Rice said it was, "utterly heart-warming. They arrived for supper elated. The guard was epic".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Future mother-in-law Anneka Rice described it as "utterly heart-warming"

Image copyright Inpho Image caption The diamond had fallen out of Tallulah Brown's engagement ring somewhere on the train

Miss Brown said she was moved by the kindness and honesty shown by the commuters: "It was like a moment from a film because everyone on the train was crouching down looking.

"It was such a moment of horror, it just makes me feel like the marriage can survive anything.

"Big 'thank you' to the man in a striped shirt who found it by his feet."

The find was announced by the guard.

"Everyone was cheering whooping... It was a proper 'Love Actually' moment I'll remember for the rest of my life," she said.