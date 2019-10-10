Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police believe the 41-year-old, from Eastleigh, was killed in a targeted attack

Two more people have been arrested over the death of a man who was found shot in a car.

The body of Gurinderjit Rai was discovered in a parked car in a lay-by in Shepherds Farm Lane, Corhampton, Hampshire, on 13 July.

Two men, aged 39 from Winchester and 20 from Whitchurch, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder but released while inquiries continue.

Hampshire Constabulary said they bring the total number of arrests to 15.

The 41-year-old victim, from Eastleigh, was killed in a targeted attack, police believe.

In August, Aston Hannis, 28, from Winchester was jailed for 12 months for failing to disclose the passcode to an iPhone mobile phone.