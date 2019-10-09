Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Michael Enzanga was caught on CCTV after he stabbed PC Russell Turner

A drug dealer has been jailed for stabbing a police officer who tried to apprehend him in a park in Portsmouth.

PC Russell Turner, 56, suffered a collapsed lung after being stabbed twice by Michael Enzanga in February.

Enzanga, 20 was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a knife and drugs offences following a trial in August.

He was jailed for 16 years and ordered serve at least two thirds before consideration for parole.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Enzanga was filmed by a passerby fleeing over a wall

Prosecutor Dale Sullivan said the case was made more serious because the stabbing took place near to a nursery, and because it was against a police officer.

In an emotional statement, PC Turner told the court on Wednesday he felt anger towards Enzanga for leaving him lying in his "own blood".

"Most of all I can never forgive him for the upset, pain and emotional trauma he caused my family," said PC Turner.

'Thinking all sorts'

"On the day I was stabbed my wife was at home and my sergeant knocked on the door and told her what happened.

"During that half hour car journey her mind was thinking all sorts, wondering if I was going to live."

A father-of-two, PC Turner was not able to return to work for 10 weeks and has now left Hampshire Constabulary.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Enzanga, 20 was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a knife and drugs offences

During the trial jurors heard how PC Turner was stabbed during a "full-on fight" with Enzanga while investigating reports of drug dealing in Stamshaw Park.

The plain clothes officer got out his warrant card out and identified his colleague PC Clare Parry and himself as police officers when Enzanga tried to run away and the struggle broke out.

'Hiding under tarpaulin'

PC Parry broke down in tears as she described Enzanga as like a "caged animal fighting for his life".

After the stabbing, Enzanga fled in the direction of a block of flats but was seen by members of the public and on CCTV carrying a knife before being Tasered by officers.

He was eventually found hiding under a tarpaulin in a back garden with the barbs from the Taser still lodged in his back.

Passing sentence, Judge Roger Hetherington told Enzanga: "You were no innocent dupe. You were already an experienced criminal who knew exactly what you were about."

'Dangerous man'

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Insp Matthew Barcraft-Barnes said: "Enzanga's brutal actions that day could have easily caused the death of our officer.

"As young children watched on, he didn't think twice about using his knife, all he cared about was his escape, no matter what the consequences were for anyone else.

"It is never easy to have to deal with a case when one of our colleagues is seriously injured for simply doing their job, but the team showed great professionalism and dedication to ensure this dangerous man was taken off of our streets."

Enzanga, of Ashfield Road, Tottenham, was also convicted of four charges of possessing crack cocaine and diamorphine (heroin) with intent to supply, and a charge of possessing criminal property in the form of £1,000 in cash.