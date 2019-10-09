Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Miss Orchard was walking alone in the Yanachaga-Chemillén National Park

A woman fell to her death as she climbed solo down a waterfall in Peru, an inquest has heard.

Lizzie Orchard, 25, from Grateley, Hampshire, failed to return to her hostel after walking in the Yanachaga-Chemillén National Park on 31 May.

A park ranger found her body in water at the bottom of a ravine on 6 June, the inquest in Salisbury was told.

Assistant coroner Ian Singleton concluded her death was an accident.

'Camped solo'

Miss Orchard, who had been working as an environmental volunteer, had been ascending a trail with her sister, Rachel, and her sister's boyfriend on the afternoon of her disappearance, the hearing was told.

The couple turned back but Ms Orchard decided to run to the summit which she believed was 20 minutes away, the inquest heard.

Police were alerted the following day after she failed to return.

Rachel Orchard said her sister had been "really excited" about the "untouched" park forest, where she had camped solo and showered in a waterfall.

"She was very proud of herself because solo camping in the hammock was something she had wanted to do for a long time," she told the inquest.

'Steep drop'

Mr Singleton said Miss Orchard had apparently taken a different path down after reaching the summit.

"Lizzie had been trying to climb down the side of a waterfall in circumstances where it may have been dark," he said.

"After an extensive search in difficult terrain, Lizzie's body was found in a ravine at the base of a steep drop."

The cause of death was severe multiple injuries consistent with a fall, the inquest heard.

In a statement, Miss Orchard's family said: "We are very sad to have lost a much-loved daughter and sister."