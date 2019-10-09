Hayling Island marina fire: Boats sink and others damaged
- 9 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two boats have sunk and two others have been badly damaged during a fire at a marina.
The blaze broke out in Sparkes Marina off Wittering Road, Hayling Island, Hampshire, at 06:15 BST.
Firefighters spent more than two hours extinguishing the flames on the moored boats.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause was not yet known but an investigation was under way. No-one was injured.