Two of the boats were destroyed in the fire and sank, while two others were damaged by heat and smoke

Two boats have sunk and two others have been badly damaged during a fire at a marina.

The blaze broke out in Sparkes Marina off Wittering Road, Hayling Island, Hampshire, at 06:15 BST.

Firefighters spent more than two hours extinguishing the flames on the moored boats.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause was not yet known but an investigation was under way. No-one was injured.

