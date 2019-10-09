Image copyright PhotosbyGemma Image caption Keepers have named the calf Ada, which means first born daughter

A mountain bongo antelope, which is critically endangered in the wild, has been born at a Hampshire zoo.

Keepers at Marwell Zoo, near Winchester, said the female calf, named Ada, was the first for parents Kailina and Ituri.

Mountain bongos are found in Kenya where their numbers are dwindling, with less than 100 left in the wild.

The zoo said it was the first time the species had bred on site for 10 years.

Describing it as "incredibly rare", the zoo said there were fewer wild mountain bongos than Sumatran orangutans.

"This is really special, not just for us as a zoo, but for the conservation of the species as a whole," its conservation biologist Dr Tania Gilbert added.

The animal is hunted for its meat and reddish-brown fur coat in East Africa.

