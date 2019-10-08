Image copyright Fareham Borough Council Image caption Welborne is due to be completed by 2042

The first residents of a new 6,000-home development in Hampshire could move in by 2021, developers have said.

Critics of Welborne, north of the M27, have raised concerns about roads and facilities not being ready in time.

Fareham Borough Council leader Sean Woodward insisted the infrastructure would be "identified, costed and funded".

Council planners have recommended the £1bn project for approval by the planning committee.

'Funding gap'

The proposed development, between Fareham and Whiteley, includes three primary schools, a secondary school, a health centre, a supermarket and sports facilities.

It also includes a plan to amend junction 10 of the M27 to access the development, which currently has a "significant funding gap".

The council said it would lobby for funding once planning permission was granted.

In January 2017, Welborne was confirmed by the the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) as one of 14 garden villages being built nationwide, bringing funding from central government.

Image copyright Fareham Borough Council Image caption Plans for Welborne include three primary schools, a health centre and sports facilities

Developers Buckland Development Ltd announced its first phase of 690 homes would be ready by 2021.

Wendy Greenish, of the Wickham Society, said there was "significant concern" Welborne residents would have to travel to nearby villages to use schools and health services before Welborne's are completed.

Fareham Borough Council leader Sean Woodward admitted there "will be pressures" on facilities but solutions like a temporary school could be considered.

"I've said from day one that we will not allow a brick to be laid in Welborne until all the infrastructure that is required has been identified, costed and funded," he said.

"We've identified £308m of infrastructure and where the funding is coming from, so its important we consider this planning application," he said.

The development is due to be discussed by the planning committee on 16 October.