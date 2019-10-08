Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Bin lorry crashes into Winchester house

  • 8 October 2019
Drayton Street, Stanmore Image copyright Sam Baker
Image caption The lorry became wedged in the house in Drayton Street, Stanmore

A recycling lorry has ploughed into the front of a family home in Winchester.

The semi-detached house in Drayton Street, Stanmore was struck by the Biffa recycling lorry which was collecting waste.

Winchester City Council said: "No-one was injured and we are providing support to those affected."

It is understood a family of five, including three children, live at the house. The property is due to be assessed for structural damage.

In a statement Biffa said it was "working to investigate how the incident happened".

Image copyright Sam Baker
