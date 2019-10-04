Image copyright Getty / Nick Chivers Image caption An investigation into a specialist police team began in February 2018

Eight Hampshire police officers and a civilian worker are to face gross misconduct hearings over allegations of using of inappropriate and prejudiced language and behaviour.

An investigation into 21 people in a specialist team within Hampshire Constabulary began in February 2018.

The force previously confirmed it centred on a team based at an investigation centre in Basingstoke.

The language investigated was reported to have been racist and homophobic.

A police statement said its Professional Standards Department had carried out an investigation under the supervision of the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The investigation concluded that a further five police officers and two members of police staff had a case to answer for misconduct and received "management action".

It also found three police officers and one member of police staff had no case to answer for misconduct - one received no further action and three received management action.

Another officer who had a case to answer for misconduct has resigned.

When the investigation was revealed in February, the force refused to comment on media reports some of the language was racist and homophobic and picked up by hidden cameras in one of its buildings.

Five people remain suspended and four are on "directed duties".

Hampshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Michael Lane said he had wanted the force to "shine light into every dark corner of the organisation to ensure the highest standards are being met".

"Unacceptable behaviour must of course be challenged, appropriately investigated, and learning must be immediate and across the organisation," he added.

The gross misconduct hearings will take place at a later date.