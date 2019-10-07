Image copyright Steve Dymond/Facebook Image caption Steve Dymond was "growing concerned about the repercussions of the show", a previous hearing was told

The family of a man who was found dead after taking a lie-detector test on the Jeremy Kyle Show have not been allowed to watch the episode, a coroner heard.

Steven Dymond, 63, was discovered at his home in Portsmouth in May about a week after recording the ITV programme.

At a pre-inquest hearing, it was heard ITV has not yet let the family see any material from the recorded show. ITV has since said it will provide footage.

It was also heard the family have been denied legal aid towards his inquest.

Merry Varney, a solicitor from law firm Leigh Day, which is acting for the family unpaid, said the Legal Aid Agency had wrongly asserted that a parliamentary inquiry into reality TV would look at the death of Mr Dymond.

Image copyright ITV/Shutterstock Image caption The Jeremy Kyle Show was cancelled in May following Mr Dymond's death

Mr Dymond's family have appealed against the Legal Aid Agency's decision and are awaiting a response, despite a request for a quick reply, it was heard.

The MP leading the inquiry into reality TV has claimed the Jeremy Kyle Show producers treated guests like criminal suspects. The programme was permanently axed after Mr Dymond's death.

A previous hearing at Portsmouth Coroner's Court was told empty morphine packets were found next to Mr Dymond's body after he had been "growing concerned about the repercussions of the show".

At the earlier pre-inquest hearing, it was heard ITV had not let the family see the episode, which was never broadcast, or any unedited footage.

ITV has since said it would provide "rushes" - unedited footage - from the episode promptly.

The family's legal representatives want Mr Dymond's inquest to be delayed and lengthened to allow the family more time to look at documents provided by ITV and for more witnesses to be called.