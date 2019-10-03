Image copyright Red Funnel Image caption The anchor was lost from Red Eagle as it approached East Cowes

A ferry to the Isle of Wight is running again after losing one of its anchors.

The Red Eagle passenger and car ferry lost one of its two anchors during Wednesday's 09:00 BST sailing from Southampton as it was coming into East Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

Ferry operator Red Funnel said after an inspection to its hull by divers the ferry had resumed crossings.

The ferry firm said work was "ongoing to retrieve the anchor" which came off near the entrance to Cowes Harbour.

Red Funnel has apologised to passengers who faced delays and cancellations while the ferry was out of service.