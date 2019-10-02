Image caption Danny Stevens was shot at a garage block in Blackwater

A 16-year-old boy shot another teenager in a dispute over a fatal road accident, a court has heard.

Danny Stevens, who was 17 at the time, was left paralysed from the waist down, in the shooting at a garage block in Blackwater, Hampshire, in February 2018.

There were tensions between the pair after the crash in 2017, jurors heard.

The defendant, who is now 17 and cannot be named for legal reasons, denies attempted murder.

Andy Houston QC, prosecuting, told the jury at Winchester Crown Court the defendant was in a car that was involved in the crash in which a friend of Mr Stevens died.

The prosecutor said phone messages suggested the defendant's mother had been assaulted by Mr Stevens the day before the shooting.

Mr Houston said: "That may be the reason he shot him in revenge."

He added: "The bullet went through his abdomen and into an area of his spine and lodged in his arm."

He told the court local residents had heard shouting and shots being fired and one told police she saw a young male holding and firing a gun at shoulder height.

Mr Stevens immediately gave out a shout of "I am paralysed", the court heard.

The trial continues.