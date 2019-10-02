Southampton stabbing: Murder charge over Cristina Ortiz-Lozano death
- 2 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murdering a woman found stabbed to death in Southampton.
Cristina Ortiz-Lozano was found dead at her home in Spear Road on 21 September by police who had been called to reports of a serious assault.
A post-mortem examination found the 28-year-old had suffered multiple stab wounds.
Abdelaziz El Yechioui Ourzat, 29, of King George's Avenue, is due to appear before Southampton Magistrates' Court.