Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash

A man died when the car he was driving crashed into a electrical substation in Southampton, police have said.

The man's car left the A3024 Western Esplanade and hit the substation on the Mountbatten Retail Park shortly after 23:00 BST on Monday.

Police said the man, aged in his 30s, died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

Anyone who saw the crash or a black BMW 520 saloon beforehand is asked to contact Hampshire Constabulary.

The road was closed both ways overnight but has since reopened.

Image caption The substation off the A3024 Western Esplanade was destroyed in the fire

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said 10 businesses on the retail park were without power.

The firm said engineers were working to restore supplies using mobile generators.