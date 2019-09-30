Gurinderjit Rai death: Man arrested over shotgun murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a father was found shot dead in a car.
Gurinderjit Rai's body was discovered in a car parked in a layby in Shepherds Farm Lane, Corhampton, Hampshire, on 13 July.
Police believe the 41-year-old, from Eastleigh, was killed in a targeted attack.
A 51-year-old man from south Wales was arrested and released on bail pending further inquiries.
A total of 12 people have been arrested in total as part of the investigation, Hampshire Constabulary said.