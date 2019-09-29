Image caption Fire officer Leighton Bryant said three properties were evacuated

A couple in a holiday home feared for their lives when part of the wall of an adjacent building fell through their roof, a fire service has said.

The masonry fell into their bathroom in St Catherine Street in Ventnor, Isle of Wight, at 07:15 BST.

Three properties were evacuated amid fears of further collapse, Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said.

A family in the partially-collapsed building is being helped by the Red Cross, it added.

Image caption A "substantial" amount of masonry fell from the end of a terrace

Fire officer Leighton Bryant said a "substantial" amount of masonry had fallen from the end of a terrace on to the holiday home below.

He said: "The call was from the couple staying there... and that was because masonry had fallen through their roof into a bathroom. Obviously they had concerns that their lives were in danger."

The couple have returned home to Chelmsford in Essex, he added.

A surveyor is checking the stability of the building.