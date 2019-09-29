Basingstoke garage fire: Ambulances 'damaged or destroyed'
- 29 September 2019
Three ambulances have been damaged or destroyed in a fire at a vehicle service centre, a fire service has said.
Witnesses reported explosions as the fire took hold at premises in Aldermaston Road South, Basingstoke, at about 20:45 BST on Saturday.
A total of 10 vehicles, in for repairs, were destroyed in the blaze, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
The fire was extinguished shortly after 23:00. The cause is being investigated.