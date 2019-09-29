Image copyright Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption A total of 10 vehicles were destroyed in the fire

Three ambulances have been damaged or destroyed in a fire at a vehicle service centre, a fire service has said.

Witnesses reported explosions as the fire took hold at premises in Aldermaston Road South, Basingstoke, at about 20:45 BST on Saturday.

A total of 10 vehicles, in for repairs, were destroyed in the blaze, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 23:00. The cause is being investigated.