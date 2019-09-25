Image copyright Family photo Image caption Cristina Ortiz-Lozano was found dead at her home in Southampton on Saturday

A woman whose body was found in a house died of multiple stab wounds, a post-mortem examination has found.

Cristina Ortiz-Lozano, 28, was found at her home in Spear Road, Southampton, on Saturday after officers were called to reports of a serious assault.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being treated in hospital.

Hampshire police said he would be questioned when he was well enough to be discharged.

In a statement, Ms Ortiz-Lozano's family said: "Cristina, you passed away too soon, to join your dog Noa.

"We will never forget your vitality, your happiness or your determination to achieve your goals.

"You always gave the best of yourself to your family, your doggies, your dreams.

"The word impossible was not in your vocabulary. We will always love you and miss you."

Det Insp Toby Elcock said the stabbing was an isolated incident which was not drug-related "and both parties were known to each other".