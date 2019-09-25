Image copyright Google Image caption A woman said she was attacked at a military base in Shearwater, Canada.

Charges against the final suspect in an alleged group sex attack by Royal Navy sailors in Canada have been dropped.

Simon Radford, 35, was accused with three fellow navy hockey team members of taking part in an assault on a Canadian military base in 2015.

Nova Scotia prosecutors said there was no realistic prospect of convicting Mr Radford, of Gosport, Hampshire.

Prosecutors had already dropped charges against two other sailors while another was acquitted after a trial.

Image copyright CBC Image caption Royal Navy sailor Darren Smalley was acquitted after a trial

The female civilian was invited to the barracks in Shearwater after meeting a British sailor on the dating app Tinder, the trial heard in 2018.

She was overheard saying she was going to sleep with Mr Radford, the court was told.

Later that night, she woke up face down and naked in a sailor's bed to find at least three men performing sex acts on her, the trial heard.

A judge subsequently acquitted Darren Smalley, 39, also of Gosport.

Justice Patrick Duncan said the charges of sexual assault causing bodily harm and group sexual assault had not been proved beyond reasonable doubt.

Charges against Craig Stoner, 29, of Stonehouse, Gloucestershire, and Joshua Finbow, 27, of Broughton, Hampshire, were previously dropped.

Mr Radford was due to stand trial with Mr Smalley, but the case was postponed when he developed a serious infection.

The sailors were arrested by Canadian military police in April 2015 while they were representing the Royal Navy at a hockey tournament.