Image copyright Gorgeous__George__5 Image caption The man was filmed punching the police horse before being detained by officers

A police horse was punched by a football fan amid clashes between rival supporters at the Portsmouth v Southampton derby.

The Carabao Cup fixture saw Hampshire Constabulary launch the county's largest football policing operation.

Social media footage appears to show a series of scuffles between fans and police before and after the match.

One video shows a man striking the horse before being chased down the street by its mounted officer.

Other officers are then alerted who grab the suspect as he tries to escape, striking him with their batons before detaining him.

Police have not yet released details of any arrests after the game at Fratton Park on Tuesday, which Southampton won 4-0.

It was the first south coast derby in seven years and Saints' first win on Pompey's home turf since 1984.

Hundreds of officers were drafted in to head off any trouble during the derby clash.

Police were also given powers to stop and search fans or ask them to leave three areas - Southampton, Portsmouth and part of Fareham - until the early hours of Wednesday.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Tensions ran high among fans at the first south coast derby since 2012

Multiple police riot vans, mounted officers, helicopters and dog units were used as measures at the game.

Tactics for the match also included those arriving by coach and train being escorted by police to and from the stadium to try to prevent rival fans meeting away supporters.

Southampton fans were held back at the stadium for 30 minutes after the final whistle.

The Premier League side eased to victory against their League One rivals to reach the last 16.