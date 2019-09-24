Image caption Riot police, police dogs, helicopters, horses and drones are also being deployed to the game

Police have been given powers to ask people to leave three specific areas in the run-up to the Portsmouth v Southampton football derby later.

A dispersal order is in place for Southampton, Portsmouth and an area of Fareham until 02:00 BST on Wednesday.

It means officers can now order people to leave for 48 hours if they believe they are going to cause trouble.

A second power is in place which means officers can also force people to uncover their faces.

Anyone caught flouting either order faces arrest.

Hampshire Constabulary said the game would see its "largest ever football policing operation in Hampshire".

The force said: "We recognise the majority of people will just want to enjoy the game, so please listen to any instructions our police officers give you.

"We want this match to be remembered for what happens on the pitch, not off it. Be passionate, enjoy the game and do your club proud."

Image caption Away fans were bussed in and out of rival grounds under police escort on previous occasions

Riot police, police dogs, helicopters, horses and drones are also being deployed to the game.

The clubs will face each other later in the Carabao Cup tie. It will be the first time they have met since 2012.

Southampton fans will not be escorted to and from Portsmouth's ground, Fratton Park, in a "coach bubble", as they were in 2012 to try to prevent rival fans meeting.

On that occasion five fans were arrested and six were removed from the stadium.

Southampton FC said fans travelling to the game in club shirts should be wary, and warned that any fans bringing the club into disrepute would be "investigated appropriately".