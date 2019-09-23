Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Robert Mann, 26, of Totton assaulted the police officer on 23 June

A man who attacked a police officer outside a bar in Southampton has been jailed for 30 months.

Sgt Nicholas Tucker suffered serious facial injuries when he was sent to a public order incident in Above Bar Street on 23 June.

Robert Mann, 26, of Coriander Drive, Totton admitted causing grievous bodily harm at a previous hearing.

After sentencing at Southampton Crown Court, Mr Tucker said: "It's not acceptable for us to get assaulted."

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The injured police officer was treated in hospital following the attack

The officer, who was treated in hospital following the attack, said in a statement: "When it comes to danger, we do not have the choice to walk away - we walk towards it and we are one of very few professions to do this.

"I have 23 years service behind me and I am as keen now as the day I joined, but for me we are dealing with a very different generation.

"It worries me, particularly to see the effect it has on my family.

"We do a public duty, and it's not acceptable for us to get assaulted."

Hampshire Constabulary said Mr Tucker had returned to duty but his recovery remained ongoing.

The attack took place outside the Yates's bar but did not involve any of its customers, police said.