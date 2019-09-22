Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Southampton murder arrest after body found in house

Image caption Police discovered the victim's body inside a house on Spear Road, Southampton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found inside a house.

Police found the victim's body in a property in Spear Road, Southampton, at about 21:50 BST after being called to reports of a serious assault.

A 29-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Det Insp Toby Elcock said: "This investigation is in the very early stages and we are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances."

