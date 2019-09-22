Southampton murder arrest after body found in house
- 22 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found inside a house.
Police found the victim's body in a property in Spear Road, Southampton, at about 21:50 BST after being called to reports of a serious assault.
A 29-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Det Insp Toby Elcock said: "This investigation is in the very early stages and we are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances."