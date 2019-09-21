Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Ryde woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

  • 21 September 2019
Winton Street, Ryde Image copyright Google
Image caption A man in his 50s was stabbed in Winton Street, Ryde, on Friday

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the chest.

Police were called to a property in Winton Street, Ryde, on the Isle of Wight at 19:21 BST on Friday.

A man in his 50s sustained stab wounds to his chest and shoulder. He remains in a stable condition in Southampton General Hospital.

Hampshire Constabulary said a 49-year-old woman from Ryde who was arrested remains in custody.

