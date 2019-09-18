Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sunderland player Luke O'Nien fell into Portsmouth fans (David Oppitz not pictured)

A football fan has received a banning order for threatening a steward at a League One play-off match in May.

Sunderland players were involved in an altercation with home fans after a player toppled into a stand at Portsmouth's Fratton Park ground.

David Oppitz, 51, from Havant, Hampshire, admitted using threatening behaviour.

Portsmouth magistrates banned him from attending Portsmouth or England matches for three years.

Sunderland defender Luke O'Nien was helped out of the crowd after toppling over hoardings during the match on 16 May.

Oppitz, of Totton Walk, was ordered to pay the steward £150 in compensation.