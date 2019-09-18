Portsmouth roof body murder suspect released on bail
18 September 2019
A man who was arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found dead on a roof has been released on bail.
The unnamed Portsmouth woman, aged in her early 40s, was found dead at the address in Palmerston Road at about 10:50 BST on Monday.
A police forensic tent was mounted on a low-level flat roof in Tonbridge Street, at the rear of the Palmerston Road pedestrianised shopping centre.
The 53-year-old Portsmouth man remains under investigation, police said.