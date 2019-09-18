Image caption A police forensic tent was mounted on a roof in Tonbridge Street

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found dead on a roof has been released on bail.

The unnamed Portsmouth woman, aged in her early 40s, was found dead at the address in Palmerston Road at about 10:50 BST on Monday.

A police forensic tent was mounted on a low-level flat roof in Tonbridge Street, at the rear of the Palmerston Road pedestrianised shopping centre.

The 53-year-old Portsmouth man remains under investigation, police said.