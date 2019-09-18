Image copyright Getty Images Image caption TV presenter Kevin McCloud is chairman and founder of HAB Housing

Homes built by TV presenter Kevin McCloud's firm have been left with an unsurfaced road and a building site instead of promised facilities.

Winchester City Council said HAB Housing had not built allotments, an orchard or play area at Lovedon Fields, Kings Worthy, Hampshire.

Resident Ian Harman said the delays had caused "massive frustrations".

The firm said it had prioritised work on houses over the completion of community areas.

Image caption A promised orchard and play area is currently a building site

Mr Harman, who bought his home in 2016, said: "There is no road surface and a big spoil heap at the end of the road.

"Massive frustrations... I've gone through the anger stage, it's cost me a lot of stress."

Kings Worthy councillor Jackie Porter said the authority felt "let down" by Mr McCloud, who presents Channel 4's Grand Designs.

"Get this site finished, Kevin, because actually it would improve your credibility hugely," she said.

"To see you criticising other people for their delivery speeds and design on TV is a little bit galling."

Image caption Councillor Jackie Porter said Mr McCloud's credibility was at stake

Mr McCloud has been approached by the BBC for comment.

Following delays at the site in March, he previously said he was "very sorry", adding: "Things haven't been done quickly enough. I share our residents' frustrations and am putting a plan in place to fix them."

He also cited "rocketing costs and a construction skills crisis" as well as Brexit for the hold ups.

Image caption Prices for Lovedon Fields homes started at £467,500

HAB Housing's online brochure claims the firm had "been able to deliver everything we could hope for" at Lovedon Fields, which should have been completed in 2017.

In a statement, the firm said it was in "continual dialogue" with home buyers and the council.

"While we have made progress on completing community areas, understandably, we have been prioritising works on the houses of our home buyers which we have been diligently undertaking," it said.