Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the B3349 Reading Road

A motorcyclist has died in a hit-and-run crash in Hampshire.

The crash, involving a silver vehicle, happened on the Reading Road at the junction with Vicarage Lane in Hound Green at about 22:30 BST on Tuesday.

The motorcyclist, a 53-year-old man from Hook, was taken to hospital but later died.

Hampshire Constabulary said the other vehicle failed to stop and drove off. Anyone who has seen a damaged silver vehicle is urged to contact the force.