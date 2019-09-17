Image copyright Google Image caption The hospital said the changes would reduce pressure on beds during the winter months

Proposed changes to surgery at a Hampshire hospital are to be trialled this winter in a bid to cut cancellations caused by bed shortages.

Fewer emergency orthopaedic operations will be carried out at Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester.

Health bosses want the hospital to instead become a centre of excellence for planned operations such as hip and knee replacements.

A consultation on the proposals is still under way.

The changes are part of a major plan by Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

At a meeting of Hampshire County Council's health and Adult Care Select Committee on Monday, trust chief executive Alex Whitfield said they wanted to introduce the changes to combat extra pressure on beds during the winter months.

He said the trust would do more to consult with patients and staff in the next two months.

According to the proposals, planned orthopaedic operations would be done in Winchester while emergency operations would be carried out at the nearest acute hospital with consultant availability.

The changes would mean some residents would have to travel to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital for surgery on broken bones.