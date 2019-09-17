Household rubbish burning at Fareham waste site
- 17 September 2019
A large fire involving 100 tonnes of household rubbish is burning at a refuse site near the M27 in Hampshire.
Crews were called to the Veolia waste transfer site in Downend Road, Fareham, shortly after 04:00 BST.
About 40 firefighters tackled the blaze throughout the early hours and relief crews have since taken over.
People driving near Portsdown Hill and the M27 are urged to take extra care because of the smoke and residents have been advised to keep windows closed.