Image copyright HFRS Image caption The fire service said the fire started in the roof space of a flat on the corner of Oxford Street and John Street, Southampton

Residents were evacuated when a fire broke out in the roof of a flat in Southampton.

Crews from 10 stations were called to the blaze on the corner of Oxford Street and John Street in the early hours.

People from 13 flats had to leave their homes and one man was treated for smoke inhalation, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

An investigation has begun into the cause of the fire.

Crews remain at the scene damping down. It is not yet known when people will be allowed to return home and a cordon is in place.