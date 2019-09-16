Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Portsmouth murder arrest after woman's body found on roof

  • 16 September 2019
Palmerston Road Image copyright Margaret Sutton
Image caption The woman was found at a building in Palmerston Road shopping centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead on a roof in a shopping centre.

The unnamed victim was found at Palmerston Mansions in Palmerston Road, a pedestrianised street in Portsmouth, at about 10:50 BST.

Police said they had arrested a 53-year-old man from Portsmouth.

Part of Tonbridge Street, which runs parallel to Palmerston Road, has been sealed off as part of the police investigation.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites