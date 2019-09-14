Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Boy arrested after girl assaulted at Southampton school

  • 14 September 2019
Regent's Park Community College Image copyright Google
Image caption Police officers were called to Regent's Park Community College after reports of an assault

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a girl received neck injuries at a Southampton school.

Police were called to Regent's Park Community College, in King Edward Avenue, at 10:50 BST on Friday after reports of an assault.

A teenage girl was taken to hospital for treatment, Hampshire Constabulary said.

The arrested boy remains in police custody.

