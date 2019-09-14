Boy arrested after girl assaulted at Southampton school
- 14 September 2019
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a girl received neck injuries at a Southampton school.
Police were called to Regent's Park Community College, in King Edward Avenue, at 10:50 BST on Friday after reports of an assault.
A teenage girl was taken to hospital for treatment, Hampshire Constabulary said.
The arrested boy remains in police custody.