Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Taylor Williams was "charming, loving and funny", his family said

A third person has been charged over the death of an 18-year-old who was found stabbed in a block of flats in Hampshire.

Taylor Williams, 18, from Bromley, London, died in hospital after being found injured in Basingstoke on 31 August.

Terrance Maccabee, 18, from Peckham, London, has been charged with murder and robbery.

He is due to appear before Southampton magistrates on Saturday.

He is also charged with conspiracy to rob and possessing a knife in a public place.

Olamide Soyege, 28, from Dagenham, London, was also charged with murdering the teenager, as well as robbery, conspiracy to rob and possession of a bladed article.

Paige Taylor, 23, of Basingstoke, was charged with robbery and conspiracy to rob.

Both have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 7 October.

Mr Williams, of Winlaton Road, was found after officers responded at 22:44 BST to a disturbance at a second-floor flat in Kingfisher House, Shooters Way.

Police are also investigating a second stabbing in nearby Normanton Road on Saturday, which left a man seriously ill in hospital.

Mr Williams was described as "charming, lovely and funny" in a family statement.