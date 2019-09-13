Image caption Police cordoned off a property in River Walk

A murder suspect who was arrested over the discovery of a man's body in a river has been released on police bail.

Sol Hemy, 20, was found dead at Riverside Park, Southampton, on 5 September, a few hours after police were called to reports of gun shots.

Officers found cannabis in a property and a vehicle, and later discovered Mr Hemy's body. He was not shot and his death is unexplained, police said.

A 27-year-old Gosport man has been bailed until 9 October.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption The body of 20-year-old Sol Hemy was discovered in the River Itchen

The gunfire was reported in River Walk, a road beside the park, at 01:00 BST.

Shortly afterwards an unoccupied address in the road was found to contain 100 cannabis plants, police said previously.

A large amount of the drug was also discovered in a Jeep Cherokee in the park.

Mr Hemy, from Sholing, was found in the water at 06:30.

Previously detectives said they were keeping an "open mind" about whether the incidents were linked.

The suspect, who has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to produce cannabis and dangerous driving, has been released with a condition not to enter Southampton.