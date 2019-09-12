Image copyright isle of Wight Council Image caption Gerry White represented Lake North on Isle of Wight Council between 2009 and 2013

A man has admitted killing a former councillor whose body was found in woodland on the Isle of Wight.

Gerry White's body was discovered near the village of Lake on 27 May.

Jonathan Stasiuk, 60, formerly of Pier Street, Sandown, pleaded not guilty to murder but admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility at a hearing at Southampton Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a murder trial set to begin on 4 November.

Mr White, 73, from Sandown, was a pub landlord and had sat on Isle of Wight and Lake Parish councils.

His body was found inside the privately-run Lake Community Gardens.

The cause of death has not been disclosed by detectives, who said the pair knew each other.

Mr White, of Talbot Road, was chairman of Lake Parish Council in 2016-17 and also sat on Isle of Wight Council as a Conservative between 2009 and 2013.

Lake Parish Council previously said the pub landlord "contributed much to the village, both as a councillor, and an entrepreneur, and was also a stalwart in the local Rotary".

Following his death, Mr White's wife Lee said: "Gerry was a loving family man to me, his children, grandchildren, sister, brother, nephews and nieces."