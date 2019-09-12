Image copyright Isle of Wight Council Image caption The £3.2m Floating Bridge Number 6 has been beset by problems since entering service in May 2017

A chain ferry that has suffered a number of technical faults remains out of service following further problems.

Cowes Floating Bridge on the Isle of Wight broke down on Tuesday morning.

The council said its prow and hinge assembly needs repairing - with the vessel not expected to be up and running again until "early next week".

A launch service is running for foot passengers but drivers face an 11-mile (18km) round trip by road to travel between Cowes and East Cowes.

The £3.2m chain ferry has experienced many failures since it started operating in May 2017.

Issues include it regularly running aground, being taken out of service after a chain broke during a crossing and electrical faults.

Isle of Wight Council has not given an exact date for the ferry to resume crossings.