Image caption Police cordoned off a property in River Walk

Cordons around a large section of park in Southampton have been lifted as police continue to investigate the death of a man found in a river.

Officers had been responding to reports of gunshots in River Walk in the early hours of Thursday when they found more than 100 cannabis plants in a house.

A "large amount" of the drug was then found in a car in Riverside Park, before the body was seen in the river.

Police said a second vehicle had since been found and seized.

Hampshire Constabulary said a house in Southampton was searched on Friday morning but no arrests were made.

The cordons around River Walk and part of Riverside Park were lifted on Friday evening, although police remain at the house in River Walk where the plants were found.

The vehicle abandoned in the park - a Jeep Jerokee - and the second vehicle, which is believed to have been involved in the incident, are being forensically examined.