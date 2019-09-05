Image caption Away fans were bussed in and out of rival grounds under police escort on previous occasions

Southampton football fans will not travel to a match in Portsmouth in a "coach bubble", police have confirmed.

The rival south coast teams will meet in a Carabao Cup tie on 24 September.

They last met in 2012 when Portsmouth fans were bussed to the match in 40 coaches and escorted to and from Southampton's St Mary's Stadium, to prevent rival fans meeting.

Hampshire Constabulary said police tactics for the cup game would "not mirror" those techniques.

After the 2012 Championship match, police said feedback about the coach bubble was "overwhelmingly positive".

On that occasion five fans were arrested and six were ejected from the stadium. One fan was slightly hurt when he was hit with a coin.

Police said following meetings with both clubs, their tactics for the forthcoming match would reflect the Tuesday night timing of the game.

"We have to make sure our policing response is proportionate, able to deal swiftly with anyone looking to cause trouble and, at the same time, not disrupt the lives of those who are not going to watch the match.

"Our priority, as always, is public safety and we are confident that we have a wide range of different tactics available to us to best tackle any disruption by those who are intent on causing disorder," it added.