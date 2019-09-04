Image caption The teenager was shot at a garage block in Blackwater, Hampshire, in February 2018

A man has appeared in court after being arrested in Thailand over the shooting of a teenager in Hampshire.

A 17-year-old was left paralysed from the waist down after he was shot at garages in Blackwater in February 2018.

Glen Johnson, also known as Glen Bailey, 42, is charged with failing to appear in court, after previously being reported for assisting an offender.

He was remanded in custody to appear again at Winchester Crown Court on 2 October.

Image caption Police were called to Hearsey Gardens in February 2018

The teenager, now aged 19, was shot at the garage block in Hearsey Gardens on 10 February.

Mr Johnson, from Farnborough, was arrested in Pattaya in August of this year after allegedly failing to appear in court in March.

A 51-year-old woman from Blackwater was previously summonsed on a charge of assisting an offender.

A 17-year-old boy, also from Blackwater, appeared before Basingstoke magistrates in March charged with attempted murder.

The pair are also due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 2 October.