Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Taylor Williams was "charming, loving and funny", his family said

A man has been charged with murdering a teenager who was found stabbed at a block of flats.

Taylor Williams, 18, from Bromley, London, died in hospital after being found injured in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on Saturday night.

Olamide Soyege, 28, from Dagenham, London, is due to appear before Basingstoke magistrates on Thursday.

He is also charged with robbery, conspiracy to rob and possession of a bladed article.

A second suspect, Paige Taylor, 23, of Basingstoke, will also appear in court, charged with robbery and conspiracy to rob.

Image caption The teenager was found fatally injured at a block of flats

Mr Williams, of Winlaton Road, was found after officers responded at 22:44 BST to a disturbance at a second-floor flat in Kingfisher House, Shooters Way.

Police are investigating a second stabbing in nearby Normanton Road on Saturday, which has left a man seriously ill in hospital.

An 18-year-old man from Southwark, London, arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in custody, police said.

A 16-year-old boy from Croydon has been released but remains under investigation for murder.

Two other murder suspects - an 18-year-old man from Croydon and a man aged 35 from Basingstoke - have been released without charge.

A 30-year-old man from Surrey, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has also been released under investigation.

Mr Williams was described as "charming, lovely and funny" in a family statement, released earlier.