Image copyright Freshwater Independent Lifeboat Image caption Archie showed "no sign of trauma" from his ordeal

A dog has been rescued after falling 100ft (30m) down a cliff on the Isle of Wight.

Archie ran over the cliff edge at Watcombe Bay while being walked on Tennyson Down on Tuesday.

His owner alerted the coastguard and a Freshwater Independent Lifeboat crew spotted the four-year-old terrier cross perched on a ledge and plucked him to safety.

A lifeboat spokesman said Archie showed "no sign of trauma" from his ordeal.

Image copyright Michael Garlick Image caption The dog ran over the cliff edge at Watcombe Bay

Rich Barton-Wood, from the Freshwater Independent Lifeboat crew, said Archie's owner, from Norwich, was on holiday on the island.

He said: "They were walking along Tennyson Down when the dog saw something, chased it and just went over the edge.

"It's astonishing. It's about 100ft high and there's no access by foot so the only way in is by boat, so the lifeboat went in.

"Archie was completely fine, not bothered in the slightest. I hope he won't do that again."

Mr Barton-Wood warned walkers to keep pets away from the cliff edges and never to attempt a rescue if they see an animal trapped along the coast.