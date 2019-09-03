Image copyright PA Image caption The authority also wants to look into pollution caused by shipping

Some lorries, taxis and buses could be charged £20 a day to enter Portsmouth as the city attempts to cut pollution.

Portsmouth City Council has been warned by the government that a congestion charge zone will be imposed if it fails to improve air quality.

Measures being considered also include increasing parking charges to dissuade drivers from entering the city.

Retailers and taxi drivers described the plan as "a killer" and a "nail in the coffin" for their livelihoods.

By October, the council will have to prove to the government it is able to improve air quality to the same effect as a clean air zone.

As an alternative to a blanket charge, it is proposing lorries, taxis, coaches and buses that do not meet standards should pay a daily charge.

Under the plans, petrol vehicles registered prior to 2006 and diesel cars from before 2015 would pay a £20 levy, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Self-employed taxi driver Matt Cane, who is based in Havant, said: "It's another nail in the coffin for taxi drivers.

"If a passenger wanted to go from Havant train station into Portsmouth that would be about £18. Then if the clean air zone charge is up to £20, I wouldn't bother with the journey."

Commenting on the increased parking charges, Graham Shilcock, owner of G&S Jewellers in Charlotte Street, said: "From a retail point of view, it's a killer. A lot of people don't come into Portsmouth already.

"We can't keep hitting people's pockets and thinking it's the answer."

Portsmouth environment councillor Dave Ashmore said: "We have to sympathise with the local businesses but sometimes we require radical measures."

A report on the clean air zone will be discussed by city councillors on Monday.